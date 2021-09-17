CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the most effective COVID-19 vaccine, CDC study shows

By Fareeha Rehman
KRON4
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new CDC study compares how effective each of the three COVID-19 vaccines are in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations. At this time, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (also known as Janssen) have emergency use authorization in the U.S. for people ages 18 years and older.

Comments / 11

darrel
7d ago

Nobody believes the CDC, FDA, Fauci and communist Biden. All are failures to this country.

Related
Best Life

Moderna Now Says Vaccine Protection Goes Down After This Long

As more time passes since the majority of vaccinated people in the U.S. got their COVID shots, experts have been keeping an eye on how immunity fares in the months thereafter. Moderna recently said data shows that those who were vaccinated this year had more protection against COVID than those who got their shots last year. According to the vaccine manufacturer, the shot's protective power is lower about a year after you've been vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect your immune response from vaccination, including your age and preexisting medical conditions. And now, recent research suggests that the vaccine you got could also have an effect on the amount of antibodies you produce.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

If I already had COVID, do I need the vaccine?

I used to think, “I had COVID. I don’t need a vaccine… not for now at least, and maybe not ever.”. November 2020: I was a few hours into my 12-hour shift in the emergency department. I had been treating COVID at every shift for about 10 months at that point, and I knew what I was feeling now was more than just fatigue. I took a swab and went into the staff bathroom to use the mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kxnet.com

Is Moderna the preferred vaccine now?

(NEXSTAR) – A recent study that found the Moderna vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as Pfizer may be threatening Pfizer’s status as the “hot-person vaccine.” After all, who wouldn’t want all those extra antibodies coursing through their veins?. We asked two doctors whether they would pick Moderna over Pfizer,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
ophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....
PUBLIC HEALTH

