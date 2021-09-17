Longtime Hyundai Lawyer Takes Over as Chief Legal Officer

We are looking for an exceptional Chief Digital Information Officer to lead the delivery of our ambitious digital transformation. We are a leading specialist provider of healthcare solutions across the UK seeing over 3 million patients a year. Our greatest priority is to improve patient outcomes and the healthcare economy of the UK, and we view digital as a critical strategic enabler to this success; supporting business transformation and operational efficiencies, increasing digitisation of customer-facing services, and increased agility to respond to new business opportunities as they arise. As we enter our next phase of business growth, it is an appropriate time to take stock and look ahead at how the digital function can support the next stage of the organisation’s development.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO