CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Longtime Hyundai Lawyer Takes Over as Chief Legal Officer

By Phillip Bantz
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Erb takes over as Hyundai's CLO on Sept. 20. He joined the company in 2002 as senior counsel. Erb succeeds Jerry Flannery, who retired in March. Hyundai Motor North America has tapped one of its in-house lawyers to serve as the Fountain Valley, California-based automaker’s next legal chief. Jason...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Chief Legal Officer Of Amn Healthcare Services Makes $113 Thousand Sale

Denise L Jackson, Chief Legal Officer at Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN), made a large insider sell on September 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Amn Healthcare Services at a price of $113.45. The total transaction amounted to $113,450.
MARKETS
PlayStation LifeStyle

More High-Profile Departures From Blizzard, Including Both the Chief Legal Officer and Overwatch 2 Executive Producer

Following the departure of Blizzard president J. Allen Brack last month, several more high-profile departures have been announced at the company. Chacko Sonny, the executive producer of Overwatch and its upcoming sequel, is leaving the company for “some time off,” according to Blizzard. In addition, Blizzard Entertainment’s Chief Legal Officer, Clair Hart, has also announced her departure from the company on the same day, though she did not specify a reason why.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EVP And Chief Legal Officer Of Fidelity National Sold $672.94 Thousand In Stock

Peter Sadowski, EVP And Chief Legal Officer at Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF), made a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Finl at a price of $44.86. The total transaction amounted to $672,936.
STOCKS
Springfield Business Journal

Facebook's longtime chief technology officer stepping down

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer announced he would step down from the role next year. A 13-year veteran of the social media company, Schroepfer will be succeeded by Andrew Bosworth, another longtime executive who currently leads Facebook's artificial and virtual reality division. "This change in role will allow me...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers
Benzinga

Chief Legal Officer Of Zscaler Trades $7.75 Million In Company Stock

Robert Schlossman, Chief Legal Officer at Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Robert Schlossman exercised options to purchase 28,000 Zscaler shares at a price of $4.40 per share for a total of $123,200 on September 21. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $270.09 to $274.36 to raise a total of $7,628,788 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Law.com

Hyundai's New Legal Chief Says Relationships, Safety Are Paramount

Jason Erb succeeded Jerry Flannery as chief legal officer on Sept. 20. Erb joined Hyundai in 2002 as senior counsel. He most recently served as assistant GC. After nearly two decades in Hyundai Motor North America’s legal department, Jason Erb is settling into the driver’s seat as chief legal officer.
BUSINESS
dexerto.com

Blizzard Chief Legal Officer leaves amid SEC’s Activision-Blizzard investigation

With legal action ramping up against Activision-Blizzard, including an SEC investigation, Blizzard’s Chief Legal Officer, Claire Hart, has announced her resignation. The first of Activision-Blizzard’s major allegations came back in July 2021, when it was revealed that the industry-leading gaming company was being sued by the Californian government over sexual discrimination.
BUSINESS
The Verge

As lawsuits pile up, Blizzard loses its chief legal officer

Another high-level Activision Blizzard employee has left the company. Claire Hart, Blizzard Entertainment’s chief legal officer, announced in a LinkedIn post that her last day was Friday, September 17th. “The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechSpot

Blizzard Entertainment's chief legal officer leaves the company

What just happened? Blizzard Entertainment's chief legal officer on Monday announced her departure from the company. This is only the latest departure amid investigations and a lawsuit into allegations of sexual harassment and employee discrimination at Blizzard that have surfaced over the last few months. Claire Hart made the announcement...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Activision Blizzard Chief Legal Officer Quits as Company Battles Misconduct and Discrimination Claims

Gaming company Activision Blizzard lost another high-ranking employee today as it battles a series of lawsuits over workplace culture and unfair labor practices including pay, harassment and discrimination issues. On Tuesday, the Santa Monica-based gaming publisher’s chief legal officer of Blizzard Entertainment Claire Hart quit. This follows the departures of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
invenglobal.com

Blizzard Entertainment Chief Legal Officer resigns amid gender discrimination lawsuit

Claire Hart, the Chief Legal Officer at Blizzard Entertainment, announced in a LinkedIn post on Monday that she left the company last week. Her departure comes amid a legal complaint filed against Activision Blizzard by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging rampant gender discrimination and sexual harassment across the company. That lawsuit has in turn spurred a variety of new accusations against the company from investors and employees.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Chief Executive Officer

Salary: competitive/ negotiable dependent on experience. NCIMB Ltd is a specialist microbiological services company that supplies microbial cultures and provides a range of microbiology, biological material storage and analytical services to industrial and academic customers around the globe. Our products and services deliver essential underpinning support for research and innovation projects, quality control programmes, industrial microbiology and intellectual property protection.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Hyundai North America to Promote Jason Erb to New Legal Chief

Hyundai Motor America ’s assistant general counsel Jason Erb is set to be named chief legal officer on Sept. 20, the car manufacturer announced. Erb has worked for Hyundai America, a subsidiary of South Korean car company Hyundai Motor Group, for nearly two decades, according to a Friday statement. He succeeds W. Gerald Flannery, who retired in March after 34 years with the Fountain Valley, Calif.-based company.
BUSINESS
Law.com

The Law Firm Office of the Future Is Embracing 'Hybridization'

Law firms continue to downsize, but many are hesitant to scrap private offices altogether. Firms are increasingly viewing office space as the foundation of team-building experiences. In Southern California, outdoor access is a nice bonus to many law firms' real estate considerations. As law firms plot the office of the...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Obermayer Lawyers to Defend Fracking Equipment Maker in Patent Row

Andrew J. Horowitz of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel has entered an appearance for Safoco Inc. in a pending lawsuit over patents in a system for hydraulic fracturing. The case was filed Aug. 25 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Dentons Cohen & Grigsby on behalf of Clayton Dale. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, is 1:21-cv-00238, Dale v. Safoco Inc.
LAW
The Guardian

Chief Digital Information Officer

We are looking for an exceptional Chief Digital Information Officer to lead the delivery of our ambitious digital transformation. We are a leading specialist provider of healthcare solutions across the UK seeing over 3 million patients a year. Our greatest priority is to improve patient outcomes and the healthcare economy of the UK, and we view digital as a critical strategic enabler to this success; supporting business transformation and operational efficiencies, increasing digitisation of customer-facing services, and increased agility to respond to new business opportunities as they arise. As we enter our next phase of business growth, it is an appropriate time to take stock and look ahead at how the digital function can support the next stage of the organisation’s development.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy