Lyndhurst, OH

Lyndhurst Home Day was a great success

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home Day 2021 was a fantastic-weather weekend. Friday’s “Family Fun Night” was everything it was supposed to be, and the Chance Band drew a huge crowd. Saturday was amazing, with Flannel Planet and The Diamond Project filling the big tent the entire day! Sunday, after a super pancake breakfast and a great parade, we enjoyed the magic of Rick Smith Junior and the Swamp Boogie Band and ended on a high note with Sophisticated Swing.

