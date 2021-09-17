The Honda N-Van Camper Packs Just The Bare Essentials
This boxy creation sleeps one. The Honda N-Van and its other kei cars aren’t vehicles we’ll see on US roads anytime soon, but their versatility is certainly appealing. Honda continues to demonstrate the numerous uses for the boxy runabouts, and their latest creation takes aim at those looking to enjoy some mobile living. It’s based on the N-Van, and it looks perfect for an overnight stay. The N-Van camper is one of several cars that’ll be on display at the Feeld Good festival.www.motor1.com
