The Honda N-Van Camper Packs Just The Bare Essentials

As much as I love my everyday carry bags, sometimes I don't need more than a few things when I go out and about, like on my daily walks. But I also don't want to carry too much in my pockets because it ends up being uncomfortable (especially with female pants and, you know, the whole pregnant thing I'm going through right now). That's why I've been searching for a small and lightweight bag to take with me when I don't need more than a few small things.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO