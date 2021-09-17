Host Rams run to victory at Mayde Creek
Mayde Creek defended its home turf convincingly Sept. 11, as the Rams turned in a near-perfect score in winning the boys division of the Mayde Creek XC Invite. David Livingston won the five-kilometer varsity race with a time of 16 minutes, 52.8 seconds, followed by teammates Carlos Barrera (2nd, 16:57.8), Christian Barrera (3rd, 17:04.6), Anthony Perez (4th, 17:33.3) and Sam Torres (6th, 18:07.0). The Rams finished 16 points for victory.www.houstonchronicle.com
