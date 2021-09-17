CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

$1 million Powerball prize goes to retired Coast Guardsman in Elizabeth City

WNCT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. — Ronald Statzer of Elizabeth City woke his wife up Thursday morning with some good news: “How does it feel to be a millionaire?”. Statzer, a retired U.S. Coast Guardsman and an early riser, brought the news to his wife after checking his Powerball tickets for Wednesday’s drawing. The day before, he purchased five Quick Pick tickets from the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City and left them by his computer to check when he woke up.

www.wnct.com

