NATICK (CBS) – A gun that was reported missing in Natick has been found. It was located by State Police on Route 128 Thursday. Police said a person went to a home in Natick Wednesday evening and at some point “inadvertently left a firearm on top of their vehicle.” The unidentified person called police to tell them what happened and said the gun may have fallen off “in the area of Lilja School” on Bacon Street. Officers brought in their K-9 and a K-9 from the State Police who is specifically trained to search for guns, but nothing was found as of Thursday morning. Parents were alerted as a precaution and officers were in the area for the start of school Thursday. The incident remains under investigation.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO