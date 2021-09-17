Major esports tournament organizer to require proof of vaccination for 2022 events

While the full version of football megaviolence strategy game Blood Bowl 3 wasn't due to come out until February 2022, an Early Access release had been announced for this month. That's now been pushed back. As the Blood Bowl 3 team at Cyanide Studio explained on Twitter, "The closed beta last June and all your feedback were incredibly helpful for identifying and focusing on key improvements, and it seems we were a bit too optimistic when we announced early access on PC for September 2021."

