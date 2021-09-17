Major esports tournament organizer to require proof of vaccination for 2022 events
PGL, a major esports event organizer, has announced that it will require attendees and participants to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all its 2022 events. “I firmly believe the only way to bring back massive LAN esports events is to require complete vaccination of attending players, talent, staff, spectators. We will make this a requirement for all upcoming PGL events in 2022,” PGL president Silviu Stroie said on Twitter.www.pcgamer.com
