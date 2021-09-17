Sharon Van Etten Teams Up With Angel Olsen To Cover The Velvet Underground’s “Femme Fatale”
Sharon Van Etten has collaborated with Angel Olsen on her version of The Velvet Underground and Nico’s famous track “Femme Fatale.”. Van Etten’s take drastically shifts the tempo to a much slower and elongated pace leading to a more dramatic atmosphere overall. Olsen chimes in with some enchanting backing vocals that pair nicely with the calming composition laced effortlessly amongst the rest of the chilling indie track.music.mxdwn.com
