Celebrities

Sharon Van Etten Teams Up With Angel Olsen To Cover The Velvet Underground’s “Femme Fatale”

By Benny Titelbaum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Van Etten has collaborated with Angel Olsen on her version of The Velvet Underground and Nico’s famous track “Femme Fatale.”. Van Etten’s take drastically shifts the tempo to a much slower and elongated pace leading to a more dramatic atmosphere overall. Olsen chimes in with some enchanting backing vocals that pair nicely with the calming composition laced effortlessly amongst the rest of the chilling indie track.

Vulture

Watch Angel Olsen Perform with Sharon Van Etten at Pitchfork Music Festival

Do two people count as a supergroup? “Duo” just doesn’t sound grand enough. Whatever the right word for it is, an iconic collaboration occurred on Saturday night at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. Angel Olsen was one of the event’s headliners, performing a live concert for the first time since before the pandemic. The singer-songwriter performed her hit “Shut Up and Kiss Me” and her moody-glam cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria.” But the highlight came when she brought out surprise guest Sharon Van Etten to join her on their co-written duet “Like I Used To,” which they released earlier this year. Olsen introduces Van Etten as “one of the kindest people I’ve ever met in the music industry,” which is enough to make you swoon, and their harmonies are enough to make you pass out. Friendship! We love it!
Stereogum

Sharon Van Etten – “Femme Fatale” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

Next week, the Hal Willner-organized album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is being released. On it, a whole lot of artists cover every song on the Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut. We’ve heard contributions from Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney, Kurt Vile, Matt Berninger, and Courtney Barnett, and now — fresh off linking up with Angel Olsen to do their recent collab live at Pitchfork Music Fest — Sharon Van Etten is here with her rendition of “Femme Fatale.” Check it out below.
Iggy Pop And Matt Sweeney Cover The Velvet Underground & Nico’s “European Son”

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney of Skunk, Chavez and Zwan have joined forces on a cover of “European Son,” a track originally featured on The Velvet Underground & Nico’s self-titled debut. This recording will be featured on the upcoming tribute album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which will be out on September 24 via Verve Records. Other artists set to be featured on this project include Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Andrew Bird, Lucius, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St. Vincent, Thomas Bartlett, Thurston Moore and Courtney Barnett.
Premiere: Devin Hoff Debuts Cover of Anne Briggs’ “Go Your Way” feat. Sharon Van Etten

Later this fall, bassist, composer, and arranger Devin Hoff is sharing Voices From the Empty Moor (Songs of Anne Briggs), his tribute to influential English folk singer Anne Briggs. Hoff himself is an accomplished bassist, playing and recording solo and with artists ranging from avant-garde experimentalists Yoko Ono to punk legends like Mike Watt of Minutemen and Bill Stevenson of The Descendents. For his latest record, Hoff is joined by a range of collaborators, including Julia Holter, Shannon Lay, and Sharon Van Etten.
Karen Dalton documentary out soon ft Nick Cave, Angel Olsen, more (watch the trailer)

The life and music of folk great Karen Dalton is explored in a new documentary, Karen Dalton: In My Own Time. Directed by Robert Yapkowitz & Richard Peete, the film features rare archival performance footage of Dalton, who died in 1993, as well as new interviews with Nick Cave, Vanessa Carlton, Dalton's daughter Abralyn Baird, Woodstock founder Michael Lang, Lacy J. Dalton, Peter Walker, Peter Stampfel and more.
Stream The New Velvet Underground And Nico Tribute Feat. Michael Stipe, St. Vincent, Thurston Moore, & More

Before legendary Saturday Night Live music producer Hal Willner passed away last year, he was working on at least two different all-star tribute albums. The first, AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex, was released last year. And today, we’re getting a full-length tribute album to the Velvet Underground’s 1967 classic The Velvet Underground & Nico that Willner organized. It’s called, fittingly, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico.
Hear New Covers By Angel Olsen, S. Carey, & More On Jagjaguwar’s Join The Ritual Compilation

The esteemed big-indie label Jagjaguwar has spent all year celebrating its 25th anniversary with various projects, including ambitious and esoteric projects like Dilate Your Heart and This Is A Mindfulness Drill. Today, they’re releasing a covers compilation called Join The Ritual, which features some Jagjaguwar artists and friends covering bands that inspired label founder Darius Van Arman and partner Chris Swanson to get into the music business in the first place. We’ve heard Bruce Hornsby covering Dinosaur Jr. and Jamila Woods covering Tracy Chapman, and Join The Ritual also includes Angel Olsen taking on Smog, S. Carey covering Low, Nap Eyes doing Built To Spill, plus contributions from the Besnard Lakes, Cut Worms, Okay Kaya, and more. Check it out below.
Hear an all-star tribute to The Velvet Underground

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico is an all-star covers album five decades in the making – and it is worth the wait. As Rolling Stone points out in their four-star review, this isn’t the first Velvet Underground tribute album. Nor is it the first featuring massive names – the early ’90s compilations Heaven & Hell and Fifteen Minutes featured the likes of Nirvana, Screaming Trees and Echo & the Bunnymen.
Album Review: “I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico”

Artist: Various artists covering The Velvet Underground and Nico. Album: I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico. Favorite Songs: “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” “Run Run Run,” “There She Goes Again,” and “Heroin”. For Fans Of: The Velvet Underground, Nico, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, King Princess.
The Black Crowes Cover Velvet Underground’s ‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin” In Camden

While Chris Robinson has always handled the vast majority of lead vocals for The Black Crowes, guitarist Rich Robinson had his turn as frontman when the band covered The Velvet Underground classic “Oh! Sweet Nuthin’.” The Black Crowes, led by Rich and without Chris, busted out “Oh! Sweet Nuthin'” for the first time in nearly eight years in the middle of Thursday night’s concert at Camden, New Jersey’s BB&T Pavilion.
