‘We Need This Money': Parents Report Problems Receiving September Child Tax Credit

By Alicia Adamczyk, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS said it distributed the third advance child tax credit payments this week with no major hiccups. But more than 200 parents contacted CNBC Make It on Friday to say they haven't yet received the third direct deposit, despite getting the first two with no problem. The third CTC...

Motley Fool

Boosted Child Tax Credit May Be Getting More Parents Back to Work

Those extra payments may be making it more feasible for parents to return to the labor force. Prior to 2021, the Child Tax Credit was worth up to $2,000 per child, only $1,400 of which was refundable. And to receive the credit, parents had to file a tax return and wait for their money to be paid in the form of a refund.
jocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Is My COLA Increase Based On My Current SS Benefit?

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I started collecting SS when I turned 70 to maximize my income. One factor that is never mentioned is that the annual cost of living increase appears to be based on the previous year’s payment. I’ve talked to others who are about my age (77) and we talked about how much of an adder we will receive. Those who collected earlier always get much less than I do. So, it appears that the annual increase is based on previous year’s payment and not on the original payment from when I started collecting, so it has a compounding impact. Frequently the increase received by those who collected early covers the Medicare increase plus a small adder, whereas I have been getting a much larger increase. Can you comment? Signed: Wondering.
USA Today

Haven't gotten your September child tax credit payment? You're not alone, IRS says

The IRS has been sending out the monthly child tax credit payments for the last several months, and the process has, for the most part, been pretty smooth. Each month, the federal agency sends out millions of child tax credit payments, and while there have been glitches and a handful of other issues, they're minor compared to the problems that arose while issuing the stimulus payments earlier this year.
CNET

You could be missing out on money if the IRS doesn't know you moved. Here's why

If you're still waiting for a child tax credit check or one of the three stimulus check payments there's a reason why your money may be missing: The IRS may not know that you've moved. And even though you may have informed the United States Postal Service of your new address, not all post offices forward government checks. Forgetting to do this can result in you missing out on thousands of dollars.
weareiowa.com

Why is my child tax credit less this month?

The IRS said Friday that a "technical issue" prevented some eligible Americans from receiving the Sept. 15 advance child tax credit payment on time, but that the payments should arrive soon. The agency said in a statement that it estimates fewer than 2% of eligible recipients didn't get their payment...
