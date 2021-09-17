We Tried the Official ‘Ted Lasso' Biscuit Recipe and It's a Buttery Delight

"Recent research suggests that people who aren’t interested in entertainment that is explicitly 'environmental' will avoid it, whether it’s because they disagree with its perspective or because they’re just seeking entertainment," says Matthew Schneider-Mayerson. "Which is why we need a lot more shows like Ted Lasso. The Apple TV+ show follows the titular character, an American football coach hired to helm a struggling football (aka soccer) team in the UK, and his team and the surrounding cast of characters. Especially during the pandemic, the show has been a welcome light-hearted distraction for a wide range of viewers. Which made its sudden focus on environmental injustice this season—and its flawless execution—such a surprise." Schneider-Mayerson adds: "Research has found that even though we know that fictional characters are fictional, on a neurological and emotional level we seem to interact with them as if they’re real. As such, the media that we consume inevitably has a powerful effect on our sense of ourselves and the world around us. Other shows should take note of Ted Lasso’s masterclass in how creators of non-environmental media can and should incorporate environmental issues. First, the show offers a model of moving from ignorance to action. In this episode, Obisanya is initially unaware of Dubai Air’s connection to the devastation of Nigeria. After he is alerted to this fact, he does some research to educate himself. Then he decides to take a stand, by informing the club that he won’t be part of the ad campaign after all. In the locker room before the club’s next game, Obisanya goes a step further, placing black tape over the airline’s logo on his jersey...Second, the show depicts environmental activism as collective and joyful. One by one, Obisanya’s teammates stand with him in blacking out the airline’s name on their own jerseys. Obisanya’s action starts out as a solitary stand, but quickly receives social approval, support, and solidarity from his peers. Additionally, it is fun—despite losing the game, the team celebrates together afterward. We tend to lionize the lone dissenter who perseveres in the face of social disapproval and punishment, demonstrating their heroic resolve, but that’s a lot to ask of people! Most of us want to do the right thing, but we also want support and approval from our peers, we want community, and we want to have a good time."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO