CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Celebrate the Autumn Moon Festival to Enjoy an Ancient Tradition, Delicious Dessert, and a Touch of Magic

News Break
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if you could learn about an ancient tradition, enjoy a delicious dessert, and turn an ordinary evening into a fairytale? You can with the Autumn Moon Festival, a holiday born of legend. It traditionally falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month or mid-September to early October on the Gregorian calendar. In 2021, it is celebrated on September 21st.

original.newsbreak.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWLiving

Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!

Zoom in on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 4:15 to 5:00 p.m. for an inside look at the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations live at the Chinese American Museum DC. Hear stories of mooncakes and festive traditions all while enjoying the treats of mooncakes and tea. With both traditional and exciting new...
FESTIVAL
Durango Herald

Durango Arts Center celebrates 27 years of Autumn Arts Festival

You know how to tell fall is on its way to Durango? The leaves start to change, there’s a slight crisp in the air and, for a weekend in September, Durango Arts Center takes over multiple blocks of East Second Avenue, where it brings a group of fine arts artists from around the country to sell their work.
DURANGO, CO
kennythepirate.com

Breaking: Dessert Parties Return to Magic Kingdom!

Fireworks have only recently returned, but dessert parties are about to join them! Get all the info on how much these parties will cost and when they begin. Ever wanted to enjoy some yummy treats while watching the fireworks? Maybe you want to get away from the crowds. Enter: dessert parties! These have been on hiatus for the last year and a half, but they are returning!
FOOD & DRINKS
funcheap.com

Over The Moon: A Mid-Autumn Festival Cabaret (SF)

The Mid-Autumn Festival is also called the Moon Festival or the Mooncake Festival. It traditionally falls on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar and this year it will fall on September 21st (Tuesday). The Mid Autumn Festival is also celebrated in many East Asian communities. In China, it’s a reunion time for families, just like Thanksgiving, while in Vietnam, it’s more like a children’s day. In other countries, such as Japan and South Korea, new celebrations have been derived from their unique cultures.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#To The Moon#Autumn#Southeast Asian#Chinese#Merchants Association#Cantonese
funcheap.com

SF Richmond District “Autumn Moon Festival” 2021

Fifth Annual San Francisco Richmond District Autumn Moon Festival. We are back this year with a street festival on Clement Street! The Autumn Moon Festival is a time to reflect upon the bounty of the summer harvest, the fullness of the moon, and the myth of the immortal moon Goddess, Chang-O. This year, the Autumn Moon Festival will be a family-friendly event that serves community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and reminds the Richmond community about coming together in times of difficulty.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Columbia Daily Tribune

Les Bourgeois celebrates autumn, harvest season with Crush Festival

People who wanted to experience how wine used to be made had an opportunity this weekend as Les Bourgeois Vineyards brought back its Crush Festival. Last year's festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were still some changes for this year's festival, and it wasn't as heavily advertised...
FESTIVAL
Daily Review

Celebrate Oktoberfest with traditional fare

Oktoberfest is a 16- to 18-day festival that begins at the end of September and continues into the first week of October. It’s annually held in Munich, Bavaria, Germany and features traditional Bavarian cuisine and copious amounts of local beer. While not everyone can travel to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest,...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
Country
China
hcpl.net

Lunar Moon Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival will fall on September 21, 2021. The Lunar Moon Festival is also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival. It falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month and is celebrated by several Southeast and Northeast Asian countries. It has been dated back to 3000 years ago! People started to celebrate the moon during the mid-autumn season to wish for a full harvest. Many of the rich and nobles would throw huge parties with music and dance to admire and worship the moon.
FESTIVAL
elitetraveler.com

Celebrating Autumn Moon Festival with Rémy Martin XO

For nearly three centuries Rémy Martin has been at the center of celebration which makes it an excellent spirit of choice for any joyful occasion this time of year, especially the Autumn Moon Festival. Both the festival and Cognac house have a shared history rooted in the fall harvest. Historically, the festival paid tribute to the healthy harvest that grew by the end of autumn. Today, the festival marks a time for family reunions, expressing gratitude and giving thanks.
FESTIVAL
klkntv.com

Hundreds celebrate many cultures at 2021 Harvest Moon Festival

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Asian Community and Cultural Center brought over 30 businesses and organizations to Antelope Park, celebrating world culture in Nebraska and the end of Autumn harvest. “We have the performance of Irish dance, from Indian dance from Korean dance, Chinese dance, and the old Chinese Japanese...
LINCOLN, NE
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: The 25th Anniversary Sofia IFF Celebrates With Special Autumn Edition

SOFIA: The first part of the 25th anniversary of the Sofia International Film Fest took part mostly online in March 2021, while the second part started in a physical format on 14 September 2021. Festival director Stefan Kitanov hopes the celebration will be a feast of cinema with numerous new films and prestigious guests.
MOVIES
libertywingspan.com

Mid-Autumn Festival brings community, full moons, and mooncakes

An abundance of family and food is in store starting Tuesday for students celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival. “The Mid-Autumn Festival is a holiday that is celebrated in many East Asian countries,” junior Lilya Ma said. “It’s a day to get together and celebrate the moon and autumn harvest with friends and family by eating food together and giving money.”
CELEBRATIONS
gettysburgian.com

Asian Culture Celebrated at Mid-Autumn Festival

The Vietnamese Student Association and the Chinese Students and Scholars Association co-hosted the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 17 to celebrate the cultures and traditions of numerous Asian countries. The associations define the festival as a celebration of the autumn harvest that “marks a joyous occasion when the work is finished and there’s time to spend with loved ones.” It typically is held on the 15th of the eighth lunar month, which is when the moon is at its fullest.
FESTIVAL
southernladymagazine.com

4 Entertaining Touches for Autumn

From welcoming displays to lively place settings, fall inspires a variety of accents to add entertaining touches throughout your abode. You’re sure to find an autumn décor idea within our gorgeous showcase to add a cozy touch to your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Herald-Palladium

Celebrate the Moon Festival with mooncakes

Celebrated in the middle of the eighth lunar month, the Moon Festival – also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival and the Mooncake Festival – is the second most important Asian holiday after the Lunar New Year. “It originated in China over 3,000 years ago,” says Celina Bevelhymer, who loves sharing...
CELEBRATIONS
Brown Daily Herald

Students reflect on Mid-Autumn Festival celebration

As the sun descended on College Hill Tuesday, Sep. 21, students of Asian heritage celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, by gathering on the Main Green for mooncakes and community. The holiday falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month and is associated with the harvest season and the full moon, according to CNN Travel.
LIFESTYLE
Indiana Daily Student

IU Asian American Association embraces Asian diversity with Mid-Autumn Festival celebration

Over 200 people attended Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations Saturday evening to participate in a celebration revolving around the community, the element of light and mooncakes. The IU Asian American Association in collaboration with seven other campus organizations organized the event. The festival, which took place at the South Lawn at the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, had several booths, each dedicated to a tradition during the festival or an organization and their efforts to raise awareness of Asian culture.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy