Celebrate the Autumn Moon Festival to Enjoy an Ancient Tradition, Delicious Dessert, and a Touch of Magic
What if you could learn about an ancient tradition, enjoy a delicious dessert, and turn an ordinary evening into a fairytale? You can with the Autumn Moon Festival, a holiday born of legend. It traditionally falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month or mid-September to early October on the Gregorian calendar. In 2021, it is celebrated on September 21st.original.newsbreak.com
Comments / 0