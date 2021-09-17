CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

An arrest in Hedgepeth death, but other missing and murdered Indigenous cases unsolved

By Brooke Cain
myrtlebeachonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statistics on missing and murdered Indigenous people are distressing enough — the National Congress of American Indians reports that Native Americans are more than twice as likely to experience violent crimes compared to all other races. Even more distressing is that it is widely acknowledged that these cases are...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Utah officials haven’t ruled out link between unsolved double murder and missing YouTuber

Investigators in a Utah resort town are refusing to rule out a possible connection between the unsolved murders of a newlywed couple and missing YouTuber Gabby Petito.Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were last seen at a bar in Moab on August 13, and their bodies were found five days later at a campsite in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains.Moab police revealed on Wednesday they were called to a violent argument between Ms Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on August 12 in the town.Police officers attending the incident said Ms Petito had...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Faith Hedgepeth: Man arrested in nine-year-old cold case of student stripped and beaten to death at college

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for a 2012 murder at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday after his DNA matched some collected at the scene where 19-year-old Faith Hedgepeth, a UNC sophomore, was found.Ms Hedgepeth was last seen alive at 4am on 7 September 2012 when her roommate left their apartment on Old Durham Road in Chapel Hill.The roommate returned around seven hours later and found Ms Hedgepeth “covered by a blanket on top of her slightly askew mattress with large amounts of blood,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
heraldcourier.com

Man wanted in 1995 murder case arrested in Bristol

A West Virginia man wanted in connection with a murder in 1995 has been arrested in the Bristol, Virginia area, authorities said Saturday. On Thursday evening, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Arthur L. Greer Jr., 49, of Anawalt, West Virginia, on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Rhonda Jones
WRAL News

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2012 death of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A man charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 death of Faith Hedgepeth will continue to be held in the Durham County Detention Center without bond. Chapel Hill police said Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares was taken into police custody Thursday morning nine years after the 19-year-old University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was beaten to death in her off-campus apartment. WRAL News asked police about the relationship between Hedgepeth and Olivares, but they said they could not comment on that while the investigation was still active.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wtva.com

Murder suspect arrested in death of Okolona man

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Okolona Police confirmed someone shot and killed another person on Monday. Acting Coroner Larry Harris and police identified the victim as Tavares Williams, 43, of Okolona. D’Marcus Darden, Source: Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department. Previous Article - Coroner IDs person killed Monday afternoon in Okolona. Assistant Chief...
OKOLONA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Volunteers#Indigenous People#Serial Killer#Unsolved#Native Americans#Haliwa Saponi#U S Department#Unc#Tuscarora Tribe#Holly Swamp Church Road
thehomewoodstar.com

Arrest made in capital murder case

A woman faces capital murder charges following a Sept. 10 homicide at the Parc at Buckingham apartments. The Homewood Police Department on Sept. 16 obtained an arrest warrant on charges of capital murder against 29-year-old Alexandria Nicole Davis in connection with the Sept. 10 homicide, the department said in a press release. Davis faces other, possibly unrelated charges, for obstruction of justice and attempted murder, and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond, according to the county jail's inmate roster.
HOMEWOOD, AL
dsp.delaware.gov

Georgetown Man Arrested for Murder in Suspicious Missing Person Case- Dagsboro

Dagsboro, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Michael Ellingsen, 31, of Georgetown, for murder related to a ten-year suspicious missing person case. In February 2011, John “Doug” Wisniewski, 45, of Dagsboro, was reported missing to the Delaware State Police. Over the last ten years, detectives continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding Doug’s suspicious disappearance. During the investigation, detectives learned when Doug disappeared, he resided at a residence on the same property as Michael Ellingsens’ home, located in the 30000 block of R Farm Lane, Dagsboro. Detectives conducted many interviews, and leads were investigated, but Doug was never located. In January 2021, new investigative leads emerged with information showing during the evening hours of a day in late January 2011, Ellingsen shot and killed Doug and buried his body on the property where their homes were located. For numerous days in January 2021, multiple troopers and Division of Forensic Science Investigators searched the property on R Farm Lane for Doug’s remains. Finally, on January 22, 2021, his body was located on the property. The remains were exhumed by the Delaware State Police and Division of Forensic Science. An autopsy was conducted and Doug’s death was ruled a homicide.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
abc11.com

Chapel Hill police announce arrest of 28-year-old in murder of Faith Hedgepeth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill Police Department announced on Thursday that there is a suspect in custody in connection with the 2012 death of Faith Hedgepeth. Chris Blue, Chief of Police and Executive Director for Community Safety, and Celisa Lehew, Assistant Chief of Police, announced the arrest during a news conference, saying that the department always promised they would make an arrest and they have made good on that promise.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Faith Hedgepeth’s family ‘relieved’ after arrest in her death. Read their statement.

The family of Faith Hedgepeth said in a statement Saturday they are “relieved” after a suspect was taken into custody in the murder of their 19-year-old daughter in 2012. Chapel Hill police arrested Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares, 28, of Durham, on Thursday, more than nine years after Hedgepeth, at the time a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill, was found brutally murdered in the off-campus apartment of a friend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
bigcountryhomepage.com

19 years later, KRBC reporter’s murder case remains unsolved

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment 19 years ago in a murder case that remains unsolved. Servo moved to Abilene in 2002 with high hopes of beginning a long career in journalism. She had been reporting with KRBC for just three months when she was sexually assaulted, strangled, and killed.
ABILENE, TX
The Lima News

Unsolved murders haunt councilor Glenn

LIMA — Each year for the past five years, 6th Ward Lima Councilor Derry Glenn offered up $1,000 to anyone who can help solve a cold-case murder. “This came about after my best friend John Bryan got murdered. It’s been a long time now — over 20 years. So we will continue making sure that our police department, our detective department, continue investigating unsolved murders,” Glenn said. “With this being a small community, I’m thinking that we should be able to solve some of these murders.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy