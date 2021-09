HARRSIBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Friday that 85 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. “[The Commonwealth} has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” said Gov. Wolf. “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

