Forza Horizon 5 preorder: Editions, pricing and bonuses detailed
Forza Horizon 5 is one of Xbox Game Studios' big releases for 2021, launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 9. Though Forza Horizon 5 will be available on Xbox Game Pass, preorders are also available for the various physical and digital editions, from the $60 standard edition up to the $100 Premium Edition. Though there's no general preorder bonus for all physical and digital editions, anyone who preorders the Premium Edition will get four-day early access to the game. Best Buy, meanwhile, is including a free $10 gift card with purchases of any edition there.www.cnet.com
