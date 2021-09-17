Forza Horizon 5 preorder: Editions, pricing and bonuses detailed

Metroid Dread is one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2021, marking the first brand-new 2D Metroid game since 2002's Metroid Fusion. It's out Oct. 8, which means not much time is left before Metroid fans can jump back into the action as bounty hunter Samus Aran. Metroid Dread preorders have been open for some time now, and if you've yet to secure your copy of the game, there are some preorder bonuses available for doing so. The Metroid Dread Special Edition and Amiibo are still in high demand and difficult to find in stock, but there's a chance we could see them pop back up again around launch. You can check availability and see all the retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses for Metroid Dread below.

