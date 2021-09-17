CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Gameday Playlist: Regular Season Week 2

By Morgan Jenkins
seattle Seahawks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet the mood for gameday by listening to a playlist of songs being spun by DJ Supa Sam, the official DJ of the Seattle Seahawks. Follow this playlist on Spotify and it will be updated every week during the season. The Seahawks take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at...

www.seahawks.com

Related
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 33-30 Loss To The Titans

"Most difficult loss for us today because there was so many good things that happened and it was such a great day at the stadium, the fans were ready and rocking and we wanted to reward them with a big win as well. We did so many good things and then we really hurt ourselves just too many times when you're playing a good team. The penalties were just so costly, so many first downs off penalties when we had them and really had control of the situation and it was really unfortunate that we weren't poised enough and I totally take that on myself. There was just opportunities for us to make better decisions that we didn't make. And I know sometimes I get these guys so fricking crazy that, you know, they're just going out after it. And, I mean, there was -- and I'm not even -- I don't have any question about the calls or any of that kind of stuff, I'm not talking about the refereeing or any of that. We have to do better. We have to play better with, and handle the situations so that we get the benefits of all of the good play. And we gave them way too much stuff. Like I said, you give a good team that much, they keep hanging. They're tough. They got great players and a terrific approach to the game and all that, and it came through and they won a game with it. Credit to them."
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Stories Podcast

Introducing Seahawks Stories, hosted by former Seahawks running back Robert "Turbo" Turbin! Each week, Turbin will sit down with a current player or Seahawks Legend to share stories from the locker room to the playing field and discuss their career both on and off the field. Our first guest: former Seahawks safety Paul Moyer (1983-1989). Show outline: the road to Arizona State (02:41), Paul's journey to the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent (07:49), playoff runs in the 80s (13:06), 1983 AFC Championship year (20:40), Moyer's favorite QBs to intercept (26:31), LOB vs. DBs of the 80s (35:47), and Moyer's coaching experience with the Seahawks (45:56).
NFL
austinnews.net

Week 1 Inactives: Seahawks at Colts

With no injury concerns heading into their season-opener, the Seahawks have six healthy scratches for Sunday’s game. John Boyle. INDIANAPOLIS-Aside from having a few players on injured reserve, the Seahawks heading into their 2021 season-opener healthy, which means the inactive list contains players who are healthy scratches for Sunday's game against the opener.
NFL
Field Gulls

One of Seahawks’ three gameday injuries returns to practice

The only blight on the Seattle Seahawks Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts were a few untimely injuries. Penny Hart, recently promoted wide receiver from the practice squad, sustained a concussion. He is reportedly practicing today while working through the league concussion protocols, but is alone in his speedy return.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Start Fast But Can't Finish In Overtime Loss To Titans

The Seahawks pride themselves in finishing, but weren't able to get the job done on Sunday in what ended up being a 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. Seattle led by 15 at halftime, and by 14 early in the third quarter, but the Titans battled back with two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to send the game to overtime.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions After Seahawks' Week 2 Loss To The Titans

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Monday, Sept. 20 – for your Seattle Seahawks. What's Being Said: Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT) The Seahawks suffered their first loss of the season in their home opener Sunday against the Titans. Seattle led 24-9 at the half but struggled to contain Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who erupted for 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns (two in the fourth quarter). The game went into overtime, with both teams punting on their first possession before the Titans kicked the game-winning field goal on their second drive.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Fans "Rocking" In Return To Lumen Field

After a season with no fans in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12s returned to Lumen Field for Sunday's home opener, and as has been the case throughout the history of the franchise, they were loud throughout Sunday's game against the Titans. Unfortunately for the 68,585 in...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Injury Updates From The Seahawks' Week 2 Loss To Tennessee

The Seahawks appeared to avoid major injuries in their Week 2 loss to the Titans, but there were a couple of updates from head coach Pete Carroll following the game. Receiver DK Metcalf didn't leave the game with an injury, but he did appear to be playing at less than full speed late in the game. Asked about that, Carroll said, "He was a little sore, yeah. I'm not sure exactly what it was. He banged his knee or something like that."
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Week 2 - Seahawks vs. Titans

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe discuss a disappointing Week 2 overtime loss to the Titans. Listen and subscribe. Every week, Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe release two podcasts analyzing the Seahawks previous game and previewing the next Seahawks opponent. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you might get your podcasts.
NFL

