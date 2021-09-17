CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Health Officials Report 5,616 Coronavirus Cases, 68 Deaths

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan health officials are reporting 5,616 new cases of the coronavirus and 68 deaths since Wednesday. The MDHHS reports that over Thursday and Friday, the average number of new cases per day is 2,808 per day. Additionally, they say 36 of the 68 deaths reported Friday were identified during a...

www.9and10news.com

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 332 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed and 67 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 67 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/tpN5FXoE56 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 24, 2021 There have been 8,091 total hospitalizations and 118,689 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials Ready To Roll Out COVID Booster Shots

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Health officials rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday, preparing for the avalanche of Californians 65 and older seeking a booster shot while also remaining laser-focused on getting the non-vaccinated in the state to get a shot. Currently, California has administered 50 million doses of the vaccine and has the lowest transmission rate of the virus of any state in the nation. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus. However, more regulatory hurdles lie ahead before the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Cases#Mdhhs#Michiganders
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report 1,999 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths with 2.3 percent positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,999 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 734,280 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,030 deaths. There are currently 675 people hospitalized due...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Oakland Press

Michigan confirms 5,616 new COVID cases, 68 deaths over past two days

Michigan public health officials reported Friday 5,616 new COVID-19 cases and 68 additional virus deaths over the past two days. According Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), those totals represent testing data collected Thursday and Friday. MDHHS publishes new case, death, and vaccination numbers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with new outbreak-related data published every Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.5K New Cases & 6 Deaths Reported Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,567 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .11% to 4.39%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

India fighting to contain Nipah, a virus deadlier than COVID-19

A 12-year-old boy has died in India of Nipah, a rare virus that is far deadlier than COVID-19 — and one that health officials have long feared could start a global pandemic. The unidentified boy died Sunday at a hospital in Kerala, the southern state already battling the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit country, officials there said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy