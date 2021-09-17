CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates Calling For More Child Care Funding To Help Small Businesses

By Mark Brodie
kjzz.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses have faced any number of challenges over the course of the pandemic. But one that can sometimes be overlooked is the need for child care, both for business owners and their employees. The state budget for the current fiscal year includes more than $1 billion for child care...

