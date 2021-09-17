Advocates Calling For More Child Care Funding To Help Small Businesses

GALION — A total of $190,000 in CARES Act funding was awarded to 61 Galion area businesses as part of the latest small business relief grant program. “We awarded grants in the amount of $5,000 and $2,500,” said Miranda Jones, executive director of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce. “The businesses that received the $5,000 grants were the ones that, in our contract with the city for the grants, had taken out the (Galion) Port Authority loan. The city and the Port Authority worked on that really early on in the pandemic. The city just wanted to make sure that (the businesses that received loans) had the same opportunity as others to receive extra funding. Since they took out loans from the Port Authority, they did have to pay that back.”

GALION, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO