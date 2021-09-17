CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds Raiders will face the Clackamas Cavaliers to open their 2021 football season tonight

By Geoffrey C. Arnold
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
The Reynolds Raiders football team will play their first regular season game Friday night when they take on the Clackamas Cavaliers at Clackamas. The Raiders did not play their first two games and were forced to forfeit those games due to COVID-19 issues. The virus is still causing problems at Reynolds, but the football team has managed to evade the larger coronavirus troubles that have affected the school in recent days.

Oregon Football
