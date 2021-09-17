Reynolds Raiders will face the Clackamas Cavaliers to open their 2021 football season tonight

This game could be one of the funnest matchups of the day with two talented squads facing off when the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) head to Texas for a matchup against the UTEP Miners (2-1) who will be considered slight underdogs on their own field by the oddsmakers in this nonconference Week 4 college football showdown. This matchup kicks off on Saturday, September 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from the Sun Bowl with a live broadcast on ESPN Plus.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO