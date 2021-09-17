CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relay for Life Wagon Walk in The Soo, September 18

By Jim LeHocky
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
There are many ways to raise money for the American Cancer Society‘s Relay for Life. Team ‘Crowns Against Cancer’ is holding its 2nd Wagon Pull for Childhood Cancer event this Saturday, September 18 in Downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

Last year, the wagon pull was a 38-mile walk through Chippewa County ending at Lake Superior State University. The empty wagon represents a child that has died from cancer. This year, the team is hoping to raise more money and awareness.

The walk will take place from 10 AM until 4 PM. Click here for more information.

