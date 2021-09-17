STPSO: Inmate and friend arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into jail; Woman later burned investigator with cigarette

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - An employee of the Ely State Prison has been arrested on charges that she smuggled drugs into the prison for an inmate. The suspect, 25-year-old Angelica Aguilar, was arrested on Tuesday. Aguilar had been employed by the Ely State Prison in food service since April of this year. She was arrested while attempting to smuggle 16 grams of methamphetamine into the prison for an inmate.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO