STPSO: Inmate and friend arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into jail; Woman later burned investigator with cigarette
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office wraps up a month-long investigation that resulted in two people being arrested. On Thursday, the STPSO announced that 33-year-old Kayla Ann Leary was arrested after she allegedly smuggled drugs into the parish jail through the building’s mailroom. Police also arrested 26-year-old Kevin Corr, an inmate booked in the jail, for conspiring to introduce the drugs into the jail.www.cenlanow.com
