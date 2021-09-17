CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STPSO: Inmate and friend arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into jail; Woman later burned investigator with cigarette

By Kylee Bond
cenlanow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office wraps up a month-long investigation that resulted in two people being arrested. On Thursday, the STPSO announced that 33-year-old Kayla Ann Leary was arrested after she allegedly smuggled drugs into the parish jail through the building’s mailroom. Police also arrested 26-year-old Kevin Corr, an inmate booked in the jail, for conspiring to introduce the drugs into the jail.

