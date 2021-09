SONORA, CALIFORNIA – In the beginning there were John, Paul, George and Ringo. Sierra Rep’s A Tribute to The Beatles will leave audiences stomping, clapping and screaming for more, almost like the original group, as we transport them back to the sixties for a romp through the greatest pop music catalogue in the world. Join us for this encore celebration of the songs so full of raw energy, wit and that indisputable charisma that took the Beatles from the Cavern Club in Liverpool and propelled them into musical icons of a generation.

SONORA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO