CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hidden Hills, CA

Kim Kardashian's Neighbor Trying to Prevent Her Building Underground Vault and More at L.A. Home

By Nicholas Rice
People
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star wants to add several structures including a "guardhouse" and "subterranean wellness center" to her Hidden Hills mansion, according to a complaint obtained by PEOPLE. Kim Kardashian is looking to build upon her Hidden Hills, California, home — much to the dismay of her neighbors. According to legal documents...

people.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hidden Hills, CA
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian ‘begged’ Kanye West to remove cheating confession on Donda and is ‘fuming’ he ‘humiliated’ their family

KIM Kardashian “begged” ex Kanye West to remove his "cheating confession" from his new album, Donda, but he “refused,” a source exclusively told The Sun. The reality star is now “fuming” as she feels the rapper “humiliated” their family with lyrics off the song, Hurricane, which admits he was “playing around” behind his wife’s back.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Inside Kanye West’s New $57 Million Malibu Mansion Near Kim Kardashian’s Home

After letting the entire world know about his humble beginnings in his latest album, "Donda," rap superstar Kanye West dropped a staggering $57.3 million on a Malibu Mansion near Kim Kardashian’s equally luxurious $60 million home. The 44-year-old rapper recently caught the entertainment world’s attention by rebuilding his very humble...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
codelist.biz

Kim Kardashian: The model is in trouble with his neighbors

Underground wellness center planned: Kim Kardashian annoys the neighborhood. The residents do not find this particularly amusing: Kim Kardashian is apparently planning extensive construction work on their property. There is protest against this. The small town of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles County is considered one of the richest cities...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian responds to criticism of her Met Gala look

The Met Gala provides a place for extravagance and boldness on the red carpet - and, more often than not, fashion that gets people talking (case in point: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'Tax the Rich' dress). But arguably the most hotly contested ensemble from this year’s event came courtesy of Kim Kardashian,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#L A Home#Belgian#Pentagon#Vogue
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian faces legal action from neighbor, plus more news

Kim Kardashian's neighbor files suit over plans to build an underground vault and 'wellness center'. Kim Kardashian West has another round of updates planned for her estate in California's Hidden Hills section, and it's not sitting well with her neighbor. People reports a nearby resident named Sarah Key has asked a judge to intervene and stop Kim from building an "underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean 'wellness center' and a detached guardhouse" on the expansive grounds. In her complaint, Sarah claims Kim's additions would "flatten two hills" and add "two high-pressure gas transmission lines," potentially putting "Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage." She even goes as far as to suggest the projects "may cause a loss of life." According to TMZ, Sarah's filed a restraining order against the Hidden Hills Community Association to prevent Kim from proceeding with the plans. Meanwhile, sources close to Kim have denied she's building a "vault," telling the webloid it's "something else," without giving any details. Kim bought the home with her future ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2014. They reportedly paid $20 million, then had extensive updates and renovations done both inside and out before moving in nearly three years later. As of 2018, the home was worth about $60 million, according to Kim's mom, Kris Jenner. In the wake of Kim's split from Kanye, she's continued living in the home with the former couple's four children.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Channels Batwoman With Her Met Gala After-Party Look

While her Met Gala look got some Harry Potter dementor comparisons, Kim Kardashian West's after-party getup was totally Batwoman!. The 40-year-old reality star stepped out in a second all-black look on Monday night after the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the second ensemble, Kim wore...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Kim Kardashian Says One of Her Kids Has Gone 'Full Goth' & Reveals If She Wants More Children

The SKIMS founder also opened up Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker. Kim Kardashian is sharing details about her children and their personalities. During an appearance on Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star -- who shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West -- explained how her kids are "so different" from one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Highsnobiety

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian & More Wore Balenciaga to the Met Gala

Not everything is a competition, but if the Met Gala was considered one, Balenciaga definitely took home the gold this year. It may seem like an odd choice considering the theme of the night was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and Balenciaga is far from an American brand, but for some reason, the fashion house nailed down some of the best looks – and best talent.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

Kim Kardashian finally explains her Met Gala outfit

It’s been a few days since the 2021 Met Gala, and there are still a few outfits everyone can’t stop talking about. Of course, at the top of that list is Kim Kardashian, who showed up in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her face...and everything else. Following the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

Would Kim Kardashian Ever Have More Kids?

If there's one family that's more famous than any other in the world, it's safe to argue that the Kardashians fit the bill. Ever since "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered in 2007, the entire family has built quite the empire — from business ventures to modeling, the Kardashian and Jenner clan have pretty much done it all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Reacts to Confusion Over Her Concealed Met Gala Glam

As Kris Jenner famously said, "This is a case for the FBI." In fact, that seems to be the online reaction to Kim Kardashian wearing a full face of makeup underneath her viral masked look at the 2021 Met Gala. On Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a dramatic entrance at the fashion extravaganza when she showed up in a faceless all-black outfit by Balenciaga. Despite going to the Met Ball with a face covering, it turns out that Kim got ready like normal. The Kkw Beauty founder's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, revealed that he did her glam the night of the event, complete with contour, bold brows and a smoky eye. The beauty...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

130K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy