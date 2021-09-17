CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE MCCASH BURNSCAR FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Medford has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northern California, including the following area, Western Siskiyou County. * From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * A moderate atmospheric river will produce periods of moderate to heavy rain across the area. Rainfall rates between 0.2" to 0.5" per hour could result in debris flows and flash flooding. * Impacts would be along Forest Service roads within the McCash burn scar. There could be flash flooding in Upper Elk Creek along Elk Creek Road as well as down basin into Wooley Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

