Teaser trailer and release date for Sea of Thieves Season Four revealed

When developer Rare’s Sea of Thieves first dropped, it received a fairly mixed reception, mainly due to its relative lack of content. But over three years after the game’s release, critics and the general playerbase now hold it in considerably higher regard. During that time, Rare implemented several updates that added quite a bit more content and improved the overall gameplay loop. At least partially due to Rare’s robust post-launch support, the game has amassed millions of players, and its success has not shown many signs of slowing down. Rare’s support for Sea of Thieves does not look like it will slow down either, as the developer recently announced Season Four on the game’s Twitter page.