Flash Flood Watch issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-19 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northern California, including the following area, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. * From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * A strong, wet frontal system will produce periods of moderate to heavy rain across the area, including over the Whitney Glacier and Whitney Creek which has already produced debris flows this year. * Debris flows and rock falls could create problems for cars along highway 97 east of Lake Shastina and West of Tennant. This will include the Lava Burn Scar.