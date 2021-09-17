CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siskiyou County, CA

Flash Flood Watch issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-19 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northern California, including the following area, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. * From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * A strong, wet frontal system will produce periods of moderate to heavy rain across the area, including over the Whitney Glacier and Whitney Creek which has already produced debris flows this year. * Debris flows and rock falls could create problems for cars along highway 97 east of Lake Shastina and West of Tennant. This will include the Lava Burn Scar.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche Fire weather conditions likely this afternoon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 088...089 AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * WIND... Southwest 20-30 mph with gust potential to 45 mph * HUMIDITY...lowest relative humidity values at 10-15% * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alfalfa, Ellis, Harper, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alfalfa; Ellis; Harper; Major; Woods; Woodward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA * TIMING...1 PM to 7 PM Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Up to 95. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start in this environment will be very difficult to control.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Luna THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
LUNA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 20:32:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Luna THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
LUNA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
State
California State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Luna THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
LUNA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Garfield, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Garfield; Grant RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Today. * TIMING...1 PM to 7 PM Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Up to 95. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start in this environment will be very difficult to control.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 18:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-25 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 717 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Anegam, Ventana, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 3 to 5 feet with a 5 second period will generate dangerous currents. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Rock Falls#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 20:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Luna County through 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Deming, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deming. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 76 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LUNA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Gallatin National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Gallatin National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zone...123. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In South Central MT...Park...Sweet Grass. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the 80s at lower elevations.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Ford, Kiowa, Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Ford; Kiowa; Pratt Fire weather conditions likely this afternoon RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 078...080 AND 081 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa and Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt. * WIND...South-southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...lowest relative humidity values at 10-15% * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. SPRINGER
FORD COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford Fire weather conditions likely this afternoon RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 065...066 AND 079 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee... Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford and Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards. * WIND... Southwest 20-30 mph with gust potential to 45 mph * HUMIDITY...lowest relative humidity values at 10-15% * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. SPRINGER
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake Elevated Wildfire Danger Today Low relative humidities combined with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon will result in an elevated wildfire danger. Exercise increased caution if burning or consider postponing outdoor burning today. Be aware of any burning restrictions in your area.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 3 to 5 feet with a 5 second period will generate dangerous currents. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 02:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Elevated Wildfire Danger Today Low relative humidities combined with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon will result in an elevated wildfire danger. Exercise increased caution if burning or consider postponing outdoor burning today. Be aware of any burning restrictions in your area.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 3 to 5 feet with a 5 second period will generate dangerous currents. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy