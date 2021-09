Sept. 17’s Constitution Day marked the 234-year anniversary of the signing of our nation’s founding document. In reflecting on the U.S. Constitution, there is often a tendency to focus on the Bill of Rights. But the first 10 amendments to our constitution, as important and praiseworthy as they are, did not come into effect until three years after the ratification of the original document. It is rather the original body of the Constitution that gives our government its defining character and structure, and it is this part of the constitution. thar deserves the most esteem.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO