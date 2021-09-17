CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potions Cocktail Class

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe immersed in a world of magic at our potions cocktail class. Our fully interactive cocktail potions experience is led by our in house professors. Be immersed in a world of magic at our potions cocktail class. Our fully interactive cocktail potions experience is led by our in house professors within our potions area.

leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of The Cocktail Workshop

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of The Cocktail Workshop: An Essential Guide to Classic Drinks and How to Make Them Your Own by Steven Grasse and Adam Erace (Running Press Adult, 2021). (ARV $27.50)
DRINKS
bbcgoodfood.com

Best cocktail recipe books

Fancy becoming a top mixologist or bartender in your own home? Looking to branch out from a classic G&T? Get inspired, learn new skills and try unique new cocktails with our selection of the best cocktail, wine and beer books to add to your cookbook collection. From recipes inspired by...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

10 Fall Tequila Cocktail Recipes

Tequila is a fast-growing spirit in the U.S. and beyond, with increased premiumization and celebrity involvement in part to thank. But in recent years, tequila has gained a reputation as the spirit of summertime — likely due to its starring role in America’s favorite warm weather cocktail, the Margarita. But...
DRINKS
audacy.com

Cocktail of the Week: Touch of Grey

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Hey, Dead Heads! Who's ready to get their drink on?. This week's cocktail has been inspired by this weekend's Dead and Company concert at Wrigley Field. As fall nears, even though summer temperatures are continuing, I decided to make a rich and creamy drink that still...
DRINKS
WOOD

Your go-to spot for cocktails & entertaining

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WOOD)-From weddings to birthdays, to holiday and backyard barbeques, there are countless occasions where we choose to enjoy a cocktail, pop open a beer, or pour a nice glass of wine! We found your new go-to spot for cocktail hour and entertaining and that’s Total Wine & More. You have to experience it to believe it. Their selection and offerings, and often their prices, are better and bigger than we’ve seen anywhere. Take a look at their new store in Grand Rapids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whereyat.com

Tales of the Cocktail 2021: A Return to Community

Tales of the Cocktail, the beverage industry's largest and most respected convention, returns this month. While Tales has always taken place in New Orleans, this is the second year that it's been moved from July to September due to the pandemic. Unlike last year, however, the format will not be entirely digital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
downtowndevil.com

Churchill’s bars welcome fall with new cocktail menu

Two bars located in The Churchill, Brill Line and So Far So Good, dropped 16 new fall-inspired cocktails on Thursday. The Churchill, located on First and Garfield streets, is home to ten local businesses that share a courtyard creating a gathering space for the community. So Far So Good which...
PHOENIX, AZ
mediafeed.org

These rye cocktails are perfect for Autumn

With fall fast approaching, it’s time to put away the crisp, refreshing cocktails you’ve been turning to and crack open some brown booze!. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite cocktails featuring rye whiskey, an often overlooked brown spirit. Rye’s peppery bite and layers of spice make it a prime...
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
elitetraveler.com

The Co-Naissance Cocktail by The Savoy

Cocktail of the Week: Low-waste gin, foraged ingredients and re-carbonated champagne make this the hotel's most eco-conscious recipe. As part of The Savoy’s partnership with ecoSPIRITS, the London hotel’s esteemed Beaufort Bar has revealed the all-new Co-Naissance cocktail, which is staking a claim as the most sustainable cocktail in Europe.
DRINKS
phillychitchat.com

Sonnys Cocktail Joint Celebrates

Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico announce the grand opening of Sonnys Cocktail Joint at 1508 South Street this Friday, August 6th at 5:00pm. The new feel-good laid back neighborhood bar and covered backyard is located next to Wine Dive and one block from Tio Flores. Sonnys will feature expertly made cocktails, New Age American eats, Instagram-ready throwback vibes, a house band, and even a classic jukebox. From the kitchen, Chef D. DeMarco will fire up inventive plays on the classics with food that would be considered high end if it weren’t so down to earth. For the drink program, look for an extensive list of well-executed cocktails for cocktail lovers from every walk of life, along with a tightly curated list of wines, and 14 beers pouring on draft.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Canned Island-Inspired Cocktails

Steel Reserve recently announced the launch of a new line of canned island-inspired cocktails, appropriately dubbed the Tiki Series. The new offering is available in two bold tropical flavors – Strawberry Daiquiri and Island Punch – with 10% ABV. The Strawberry Daiquiri combines the sweet taste of strawberry balanced with...
FOOD & DRINKS
ilovetheupperwestside.com

An “Alice in Wonderland” Cocktail Experience on the UWS

“The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience” is a 90-minute interactive performance which travels around the world to combine the spirit of Disney with the spirits consumed by adults on their evenings off. Soon, it will be transforming an Upper West Side restaurant and cocktail lounge into a booze-filled wonderland. Starting...
RESTAURANTS
dsmmagazine.com

Cocktails And Cabaret At Iowa Stage Theatre

Artistic Director Matthew McIver addresses the crowd at a past Cocktails and Cabaret event. This year’s fundraiser will have local musicians and a food and drink menu from Taste! To Go. Photo: Iowa Stage Theatre. Food, drink and stellar live music — count us in! Iowa Stage Theatre Company will...
IOWA STATE
Food52

Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker

Ounce measurements from 0.25oz-6oz, every oz + half oz is marked. Milliliter measurements from 7.5ml-180ml, every 30ml + 15ml is marked. Pro-Grade Brushed 18/8 Stainless Steel, Silicone Gaskets. Top-rack dishwasher safe using normal wash settings at home. When Elevated Craft founder and product designer Adam Craft ventured into the realm...
DRINKS
Food52

The Mountainside Cocktail

This was one of the first drinks I ever created when I was bartending at Momofuku Ssäm Bar in the late 2000s. Back then, Japanese whisky was much less coveted (and a lot more available) than it is now, and I developed the drink using Yamazaki 12-year single malt. Now, thanks to its sudden rise in popularity, that particular whisky is nearly impossible to find, and prohibitively expensive when found. Fortunately, Japanese whisky producers have been hard at work in the last decade to develop younger, blended whiskies )such as Suntory’s Toki) that are becoming widely available and priced well enough that we can use them in cocktails such as this fairly straightforward Old-Fashioned variation.
DRINKS
JustLuxe.com

ABERFELDY Bees & Barrel Cocktail Kit

September is National Honey Month and ABERFELDY Scotch Whisky is known around the world as the "Golden Dram" for its notes of golden honey in aroma and flavor profile. Once again ABERFELDY has united with the national non-profit The Bee Conservancy, to support bee populations across the country. Its Barrel & Bees program supports urban beekeepers in helping them plant honey bees favorite plants, and by promoting local honey.
DRINKS
Fox News

Kennedy Saves The Fall Cocktail

This week, Kennedy sits down with Founder of A Bar Above Chris Tunstall to discuss the best cocktail recipes that embrace fall’s seasonal flavors. Chris breaks down the basics of mixology, how to make the perfect Manhattan, and the game-changing ingredients in specialty cocktails. Follow Kennedy on Twitter: @KennedyNation.
FOOD & DRINKS
olivemagazine.com

Easy Mexican cocktail recipes

Looking for easy Mexican-inspired cocktails? Want the best margarita or paloma? See our recipes for drinks ideas infused with zingy citrus and a sharp kick of sea salt. For more inspiration, see our tequila cocktails, agave cocktails or our ultimate collection of easy cocktails. Mexican cocktail recipes. Mezcal, pineapple and...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Craft Cola Bourbon Cocktails

Grisly's Cosmic Black Ready to Drink COcktail combines real aged bourbon with a richly crafted cola. Introduced by Black Yeti, the bourbon cocktail is made with zero added sugar. The new cocktail brings a unique flavor to the canned beverage industry. The Grisly's Cosmic Black includes exciting notes of cinnamon,...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

