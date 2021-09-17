Potions Cocktail Class

This was one of the first drinks I ever created when I was bartending at Momofuku Ssäm Bar in the late 2000s. Back then, Japanese whisky was much less coveted (and a lot more available) than it is now, and I developed the drink using Yamazaki 12-year single malt. Now, thanks to its sudden rise in popularity, that particular whisky is nearly impossible to find, and prohibitively expensive when found. Fortunately, Japanese whisky producers have been hard at work in the last decade to develop younger, blended whiskies )such as Suntory’s Toki) that are becoming widely available and priced well enough that we can use them in cocktails such as this fairly straightforward Old-Fashioned variation.

