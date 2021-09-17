CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

McKenzie Scott Donated $567 Million to Racial Equity Groups, Only Major Donor in 10 States

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In July 2020, Scott said that her funding decisions were "driven by a deep belief in the value different backgrounds bring to problem-solving on any issue."

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Re-defining 'racial equity' may increase donations for it

Though last year's racial justice protests unleashed an avalanche of donations for minority causes, the philanthropic community remains divided about which donations should be counted as advancing racial equity. Candid, a leading philanthropy research organization, told The Associated Press that it broadened its definition of racial equity to better reflect...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Philanthropies pledge billions during UN meeting

Embargoed for Thursday, 1:30 PM EST The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans Thursday to spend more than $900 million over the next five years to curb global malnutrition, a move to stem the rise in world hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's one of several pledges private donors made this week as world leaders gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly On Wednesday, a coalition of nine foundations said they would collectively spend $5 billion by 2030 to protect at least 30% of the planet's land and sea, known as 30x30. The pledge from...
CHARITIES
Brookings Institution

How Black leaders are pursuing racial equity in St. Louis

During her unsuccessful 2017 campaign for mayor of St. Louis, Mo., Tishaura Jones wrote a powerful and stinging letter to Tod Robberson, editorial page editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, vowing to “look at every issue through a racial equity lens.” Then the city treasurer, Jones took aim at Robberson’s assertion that “neglect by city leaders” allowed for graffiti and blight. Instead of laying blame on people, Jones pointed to structural inequality.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Des Moines Business Record

Therkildsens donate $42 million lead gift for new engineering lab building at Iowa State

C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen, have provided a $42 million gift commitment to Iowa State University’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering. The gift provides the lead donation for a new facility on the Ames campus that will provide technologically enhanced learning and research laboratory spaces for industrial engineering students. As currently envisioned, the estimated $50 million building project will offer more than 50,000 square feet of space located southwest of Howe Hall and will be designed to complement the current aesthetics of the university’s engineering corridor, ISU officials said. “Iowa State alumni know that our educational excellence creates a solid foundation for future achievements,” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said in a release. “This transformational investment by two extraordinary alums, Turk and Joyce Therkildsen, helps to solidify Iowa State University’s prominence in engineering and to prepare our students for success in an increasingly complex, technology-driven world. We are grateful for their generosity.” On Wednesday, the Iowa Board of Regents Property and Facilities Committee recommended approval for the building to be named “Therkildsen Industrial Engineering” in honor of the Therkildsens. The full board will consider the proposed naming as part of the consent agenda on Thursday. Members of the class of 1959, Turk Therkildsen is an industrial engineering alumnus and is the semiretired CEO and chairman of Industrial Hard Chrome based in Geneva, Ill.; Joyce graduated with majors in zoology and physical education.
IOWA STATE
Daily Tar Heel

Race, Racism and Racial Equity Symposium hosts fourth seminar for UNC community

Over 600 members of the UNC community joined the Race, Racism and Racial Equity Symposium's fourth event Thursday. At the virtual seminar, four panelists spoke about where environmental racism manifests itself within society, and what people can do to help. The Race, Racism and Racial Equity Symposium (R3) is a...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Simmons
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Daily Collegian

Getting racial equity research into the hands of policymakers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Racial inequities are enduring and pervasive problems in the U.S. that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and contribute to poor public health outcomes. For instance, studies have found that working from home is only possible for 1 in 5 Black people (U.S. Dept of...
SOCIETY
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Top 10: Diversity and racial equity at work

Hiring a diverse team is essential to foster creativity and innovation, even more important is to reflect the communities that you serve. Cox celebrates the diversity in our company in many ways such as our employee-driven diversity councils, highlighting the impact many Latino employees and local leaders make in the community during Hispanic Heritage Month. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate and encourage diversity in your workplace.
SOCIETY
Shore News Network

New York Governor Hochul under fire for school mask policy after this photo goes viral

On her first day in office, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure a safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant. As part of this plan, Governor Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in all schools, public and private, as determined necessary at the discretion of the Commissioner. The Department of Health will issue the requirement through regulatory action established by the Public Health and Health Planning Council.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion#Financial Aid#Charity#Racial Equity Groups#The Associated Press#Candid#Ap#Black University#Hbcu#Morehouse College#Ln I Doo#United Way#Covid#Forbes#Indiana University#The Lilly School
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
newyorkupstate.com

Red alert: All 62 counties in NY now seeing ‘high’ spread of Covid-19

All 62 counties in New York state are now seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19 — up from 15 counties a month ago, and zero counties eight weeks ago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. More than 95% of U.S. counties are now in the red zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
579K+
Followers
61K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy