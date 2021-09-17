7th Annual Island Vibe Music Festival will be held this Saturday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Performers including The Lea Love Band will perform at this Saturday’s Island Vibe Music Festival. The Lea Love Band did a live performance of their song “Loving You Too Hard” at the KUSI news station to promote this weekend’s event. The 7th Annual Island Vibe Music Festival will feature musicians from across the Pacific Islands. For details on the event please visit: https://islandvibemusicfestival.com/www.kusi.com
