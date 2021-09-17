CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

NU offers to again waive $45 application fee for in-state students

By CHRIS DUNKER Lincoln Journal Star
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nebraska will waive the $45 application fee for in-state undergraduate students between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, the university announced Friday. The waiver is available for first-time freshmen and transfer students applying to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture for the fall 2022 semester.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed at about 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Lincoln, NE
Education
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Trump stokes GOP tensions in Georgia

Former President Trump’s looming presence over next year’s midterm elections in Georgia has made the state a hotbed for the intraparty battles that await Republicans in 2022. The former president has spent months building out a roster of pro-Trump candidates to take on his critics, including Republicans who broke with...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Application#Nuforne
CBS News

Two Canadians return home after Huawei CFO resolves U.S. charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China...
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

WASHINGTON -- What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy