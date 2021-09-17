CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

By ROBERT BURNS
newmilfordspectrum.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. “The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine...

