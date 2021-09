SAN FRANCISCO — At home and on the road, in day games and in night games, and in each individual month of the 2021 season, the Giants have won with remarkable consistency. The Giants owned MLB’s best record at the All-Star break, have gone 40-21 in the second half of the season and are 10 games above .500 in September as they march toward the playoffs while pursuing a new San Francisco-era record for victories.

