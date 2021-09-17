Second graders visit Funk Heritage Center for “History Alive”

WALESKA — Second graders from Mt. Bethel Christian Academy visited the Funk Heritage Center at Reinhardt University Friday morning to learn about early pioneers in Georgia. As part of the "History Alive" program at the center, students learned about the pioneers and other people who lived in Georgia in the 1800s and earlier. The students learned about how and where the pioneers lived, blacksmiths, music, woodworking, Native American artifacts, and prominent Georgia figures such as James Oglethorpe and Mary Musgrove.