All The Lions And Tigers At D.C.'s National Zoo Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

The lions and tigers at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., have tested positive for COVID-19. Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers all received “presumptive positive” results for the coronavirus, the zoo announced in a Friday press release. That means the animals had positive laboratory test results, but they need to be confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But the big cats are also displaying symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, decreased appetite and lethargy, so zookeepers believe they are most likely infected.