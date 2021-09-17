The Return Of Lance To Indy? After Working Out For The Nets, Bucks, 76ers, Mavericks, Cavaliers And Wizards, The Pacers Could Bring Him Back

On Thursday, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reported that the Indiana Pacers have considered bringing back Lance Stephenson.

Massey notes that the "first step to adding a new player" is applying for the NBA's Disabled Player Exception.

The team recently lost Edmond Sumner to injury.

Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies reports that the Pacers have indeed applied for the exception (see Tweet below).

Back on August 13, Adam Zagoria of Forbes reported that Stephenson worked out for the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On September 2, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Stephenson was part of a workout for the Dallas Mavericks that also included Monta Ellis and Isaiah Thomas.

While Stephenson has not been signed yet, its clear from all of these workouts that there is a desire for him to be back in the NBA.

Stephenson has played for many teams over his nine year career, and just turned 31 years of age, but he is best known for his time on the Pacers.

He played with the Pacers from 2010-14 and was in two different Eastern Conference Finals.

He also returned to the Pacers at the end of the 2016-17 season, and remained with the team for all of the 2017-18 NBA season.

The last time he played in the NBA was in 2019.