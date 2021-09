Texas Heritage National Bank is proud to be the Title Sponsor for the 2021 CCRR to be held October 2nd on Celebration Plaza. 40 cooking teams are expected to be competing in the Open and Professional Divisions. With $6,500 in prize money plus bragging rights the competition is expected to be intense. Brandon Bell with Potts Feed Store out of Emory, states, “Every year the teams get better and the scores improve. Enthusiasm is high after COVID shut down this annual event in 2020. We have most all of the teams back from 2019 with several new teams entered this year.” The Children’s Burger Challenge and a hors d’oeuvre competition will be included.”

EMORY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO