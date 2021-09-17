CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County implements indoor mask mandate

By Brandon Eanes
WVNT-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWSIBURG, WV (WVNS) — In an emergency board meeting of the Greenbrier County Board of Health, they voted to put an indoor mask mandate in place, effective immediately. The mandate comes as COVID-19 continues to surge across the country and surrounding areas in WV. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status is required to wear a mask inside all public buildings. Children under the age of two, anyone who cannot remove the mask themselves, and those with breathing problems do not have to wear the mask.

