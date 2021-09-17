Greenbrier County implements indoor mask mandate
LEWSIBURG, WV (WVNS) — In an emergency board meeting of the Greenbrier County Board of Health, they voted to put an indoor mask mandate in place, effective immediately. The mandate comes as COVID-19 continues to surge across the country and surrounding areas in WV. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status is required to wear a mask inside all public buildings. Children under the age of two, anyone who cannot remove the mask themselves, and those with breathing problems do not have to wear the mask.www.wvnstv.com
Comments / 0