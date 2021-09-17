CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Ni no Kuni II’, ‘Nexomon’, ‘TOEM’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 17th, 2021. In today’s article, we finish our look at the new games of the week with the Friday releases. Some fairly big games in the list today, like Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom and TOEM. We’ve got summaries of all of them, along with the expected massive list of new sales. It is matched with a tiny list of expiring sales. It was a tight squeeze for me today as my hospital appointment ran on rather long. Luckily, a little prep time meant that we can still have our feature today. Yay! Let’s go!

