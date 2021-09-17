Elizabeth Hendrickson Mourns the Death of Her Beloved “Poppy,” Lester Colodny
Please join us in sending love to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) as she mourns the death of her beloved “Poppy,” Lester Colodny. “My Poppy,” she shared on Instagram. “My biggest champion. My favorite person on this planet is now my guardian angel. No one will ever compare to you and the love we shared. I’m sure you’re first in line at the library, singing show tunes, and casting your first play to direct in the heavens.www.soapsindepth.com
