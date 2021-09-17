CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts’ Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson expected to play Week 2

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher completed practice and remains on target to play Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts.

It would be Fisher’s first game since rupturing his Achilles in the AFC Championship game in January. He also had a setback in training camp following a positive COVID-19 test.

Fisher could see time at left tackle when the Colts (0-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0). Head coach Frank Reich said the team will give him another day before making a final decision.

All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson completed practice Friday, a rarity during the first two weeks of the season, and is “full go” for Sunday’s battle in the trenches with All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) is out for a second consecutive game, Reich said.

Rams vs Colts: NFL Week 2 preview

–Field Level Media

