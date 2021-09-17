D.C. Wants Your Input on Important People and Places in Women’s Suffrage

This week, the latest development in the fight for reproductive rights transpired on the national planning stage: President Joe Biden’s administration issued an emergency request Tuesday to temporarily block Texas’ near-complete abortion ban, which has upended clinics’ and patients’ access to abortions since it took effect about two weeks ago. The next day, a federal judge scheduled a hearing to consider the temporary restraining order for Oct. 1 (the day before the planned Women’s March, which this year focuses on reproductive rights). Women’s rights activists across the country fear the law will impact the most vulnerable women in Texas and beyond, as the ban has already inspired copycat proposals across the country.