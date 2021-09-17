Getting an iPhone 13? Trade in your phone w/ Decluttr before it loses value!

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. On Tuesday, Apple introduced new iPads, a new Apple Watch and four models of the long-awaited -- and intensely rumored -- iPhone 13. Preorders for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max begin Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). Although the largest of the pack starts at over $1,000, some people may get the new phone at a fraction of the cost, thanks to carriers' sometimes complicated trade-in offers to slash hundreds of dollars off the iPhone price. In fact, you can even get a new iPhone for as little as $0 with an AT&T trade-in deal (see below for details).

