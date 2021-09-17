CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Soulver smart calculator app for Mac adds support for publishing to the web, stock price data, more

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoulver is one of my favorite applications for the Mac, and it became even more powerful this week with the release of Soulver 3.5. This week’s update to Soulver adds support for publishing sheets via the web, integration with live and historical stock rates and currencies, and much more. For...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
fwbusiness.com

5 Consumer Stocks To Watch Ahead Of The August Consumer Price Index Data

With the stock market looking to recover from its recent losses, consumer stocks would be in focus this week. If anything, this would be the case as investors await the latest figures on inflation and consumer spending. On one hand, these figures have been cause for concern over the last few months for some. Accordingly, the rise in inflation would generally be in line with that of an economy on the recovery. On the other hand, consumer spending rose to great heights as well. This would be thanks to a mix of stimulus money and nationwide vaccination efforts.
STOCKS
9to5Google

Niagara Launcher v1.4 beta adds foldable device support, more

Foldable smartphones are starting to build up a head of steam, and with a new form factor there are bound to be some teething problems. Luckily, apps like the popular third-party launch Niagara are now slowly adding support for foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series with the v1.4 beta.
CELL PHONES
Beta News

O&O Defrag 25 adds SMART monitoring support, taskbar activity icons

Berlin software developer O&O Software has released O&O Defrag 25 Professional, a major new release of its extremely configurable defrag tool. The major new feature is built-in S.M.A.R.T. functionality, enabling the program to monitor the health of a system’s hard drives and provide alerts. It’s accompanied by a new drive activity display in the Windows taskbar, and a revamped user-interface design.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Facebook Stock#Usd#Aapl#Amzn#Msft#Nflx#Abnb#Tsla#App Store#Soulver Stocks#72pt Scroll#Sheets Sheetbooks#Soulver 3 Option#Hex
twistedvoxel.com

PS5 System Software Update To Add M.2 SSD Support and More

Sony has announced a new system software update for the PS5 that will be released tomorrow, September 15. It will add M.2 SSD storage support and more. This update is available to download now for the beta users but this is the public launch of the update. It was already confirmed that quite a few of the currently available M.2 SSD drives will be compatible with the PlayStation 5. The process of upgrade the SSD was considered unnecessarily complicated due to the instructions posted on the PlayStation website.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Bosch Smart System eBike package includes a battery, an app, a smart display, and more

Personalize your eBike experience with the Bosch Smart System eBike package. Included in this eBike package is the Flow app that continually enhances your smart bike with new features. Customize modes, record activity, and integrate fitness apps via the Flow app. Furthermore, the LED Remote makes it easy to recognize what riding mode you’re in. It’s a practical, buttonless display that displays important information about your eBike, such as the charge status. You’ll also receive the Kiox 300 display, which sits on the handlebars and helps to optimize your training. Providing regular updates, the Kiox 300 promises a sporty ride. Additionally, the Bosch Smart System includes the PowerTube 750 battery, which charges up to 50 percent in just 2 hours. This lithium-ion battery integrates into your eBike’s frame and weighs 4.4 kilograms. Finally, the Performance Line CX drive unit provides up to 85 Nm of torque for a powerful ride.
TECHNOLOGY
apppicker.com

Week number calculator - with widget and Apple Watch support

The way this app works is that it gives you the week number right into your device's calendar. You can set up how you want the week to be for numbering purposes. Choose from the U.S. system where the week starts on Sunday or the ISO 8601 system where the week starts on Monday, which is common in European countries.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
thepaypers.com

Yolt to close its smart money app

Yolt, a Netherlands-based fintech company, has announced the repositioning on the growth of its Open Banking technology platform, Yolt Technology Services. ING’s evaluation has led to the intended decision to close the Yolt app, which is subject to advice from the works council. Going forward, Yolt will focus resources on getting its proprietary Open Banking solutions into the hands of businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft is updating the OneDrive web app command bar

Microsoft has announced that they will be updating the command bar for the OneDrive web app. With this update, users will be able to easily identify the right file and access primary commands. The new simplified view will permit users to focus on the content while at the same time being visually pleasing.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Train and Deploy a Sentiment Analysis Web App

Note: If you do not have an AWS account, please follow the instructions in this article on how to set up one. In this step-by-step tutorial, i will be walking you through how to use Amazon SageMaker to create an LSTM model to try and determine whether a review posted on the IMDB Database is positive or negative using a web app that returns the sentiment of a movie review. This model is trained on the IMDB movie review dataset.
CELL PHONES
International Business Times

Is Nexcess The Best WordPress Hosting For 2021? Reviews, Support, Pricing & More

If you need to create a website for your online business, portfolio, or digital publication, you’ll need a web hosting service to accommodate your site and all of its content. The best WordPress hosting service allows your site to be seen and accessed online. This is done through web hosts that offer their services of housing websites by running, configuring and maintaining physical servers.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Files by Google app adds “Smart Storage” to automatically delete backed-up photos and videos

If you want to clear up some storage space on your phone quickly, the Files by Google app can really come in handy. The app offers cleaning suggestions that help you get rid of junk files and large media files with a single tap, making it a great alternative to other third-party file managers out there. With its latest update, Files by Google is gaining yet another helpful feature that will automatically free up space on your phone.
CELL PHONES
noisypixel.net

Nintendo Switch Update Version 13.0.0 Finally Adds Bluetooth Audio Support, Dock Updating, and More

Nintendo has revealed update version 13.0.0 for the Nintendo Switch, which includes various improvements, most notably the long-awaited Bluetooth audio functionality. Finally, headphones, speakers, and other audio devices that support Bluetooth functionality can now be used on the Switch. Further, the dock housing the Switch can now be updated oddly...
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

Build 22000.194 comes with the new Snipping Tool, Clock, and Calculator apps

If you were patiently waiting for a new preview build for the Beta channel, today is your lucky day. The Redmond tech giant has just released KB5005635, a cumulative update full of useful fixes. Included in build 22000.194 are the newly revamped Clock, Snipping Tool, and Calculator apps. An issue...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin loses $44K support as stocks, Evergrande nerves hit BTC price

Bitcoin’s (BTC) fell below critical $44,000 support on Monday as concerns over China spilled over into crypto markets. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD shedding 2% in an hour to hit local lows of around $43,400. The pair had struggled overnight into the new week, as stocks...
MARKETS
windowscentral.com

Microsoft OneDrive is now a progressive web app

Microsoft's OneDrive website is now a progressive web app. Becoming a PWA allows OneDrive to open in its own window and launch automatically when a PC is turned on. The web version of OneDrive does not act as a sync client. Microsoft's OneDrive is now a progressive web app (PWA)....
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy