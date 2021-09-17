Soulver smart calculator app for Mac adds support for publishing to the web, stock price data, more

Personalize your eBike experience with the Bosch Smart System eBike package. Included in this eBike package is the Flow app that continually enhances your smart bike with new features. Customize modes, record activity, and integrate fitness apps via the Flow app. Furthermore, the LED Remote makes it easy to recognize what riding mode you’re in. It’s a practical, buttonless display that displays important information about your eBike, such as the charge status. You’ll also receive the Kiox 300 display, which sits on the handlebars and helps to optimize your training. Providing regular updates, the Kiox 300 promises a sporty ride. Additionally, the Bosch Smart System includes the PowerTube 750 battery, which charges up to 50 percent in just 2 hours. This lithium-ion battery integrates into your eBike’s frame and weighs 4.4 kilograms. Finally, the Performance Line CX drive unit provides up to 85 Nm of torque for a powerful ride.
Comments / 0