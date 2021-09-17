McLaurin: Taylor Heinicke's 'always ready for his moment'

Taylor Heinicke may not have a rocket for an arm or the prototypical body type for an NFL quarterback, and yet that hasn't stopped him from appearing like he belongs. He's made the most of his limited opportunities, which in Washington includes: standing toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in the playoffs, giving the greatest quarterback of all time his toughest test of Tampa's entire Super Bowl run; and now, defeating a division rival in the New York Giants, Heinicke's first start of the 2021 season.