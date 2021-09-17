Meet Iran’s New Foreign Minister: Qassem Suleimani’s ‘Soldier’
“[Hossein] Amir-Abdollahian is another Qassem Suleimani in the field of diplomacy.”. That’s how one Iranian lawmaker recently described Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s nominee for foreign minister. Like Suleimani, the powerful commander of Iran’s Quds Force who was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020, Amir-Abdollahian is well known for his support of the Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance” in the Middle East—the array of political and military groups, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq, Yemen’s Houthis, and others that Iran supports across the region.foreignpolicy.com
