CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

AdvicePay launches customizable compliance tool

By Nicole Casperson
InvestmentNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvicePay, the payment processing platform launched by XY Planning Network founders Alan Moore and Michael Kitces, announced a new feature on Friday that lets users customize different components of a fee-for-service financial plan. The new feature, which the firm is referring to as Engagements, is designed to compliantly automate the...

www.investmentnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Corporate Traveler Launches AI-Powered Travel Management Tool

Global corporate travel management company Corporate Traveler is introducing a proprietary solution ahead of the forecast increase in business travel demand, according to a press release on Wednesday (Sept. 22). Corporate Traveler’s Melon is the only global TMC that solely caters to start-ups and mid-market businesses in the U.S. and...
TRAVEL
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Hazeltree prepares for UMR compliance

Hazeltree Collateral Management has been upgraded to allow clients to comply with phases 5 and 6 of the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR). Phase 5 came into effect on 1 September and pertains to any firm with an average annual notional amount (AANA) of uncleared over-the-counter derivatives of more than US$50 billion.
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

Gilded launches crypto tool for QuickBooks

Gilded, a B2B blockchain payments and accounting software provider, has released Compass, a solution that enables advanced mapping capabilities between blockchain wallets and a business’s general ledger. Compass integrates with Intuit's QuickBooks Online. As a company, Gilded aims to unify the worlds of traditional finance and digital assets. With Gilded,...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Accounting Software Provider Gilded Launches Wallet-to-Ledger Tool

a B2B blockchain payments and accounting software provider, today launched Compass, a solution that enables advanced mapping capabilities between blockchain wallets and a company’s general ledger. When Gilded released their cryptocurrency accounting software to the public in early 2020, the vision was to make it possible for businesses to...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Moore
ZDNet

Stripe launches new financial reporting tool for SaaS businesses

Stripe on Tuesday launched a new financial reporting tool that should simplify an accounting process that's often complex and time-consuming for SaaS businesses. The new Revenue Recognition tool automates the process of "recognizing revenue" -- documenting when a customer receives a product or uses a service rather than when they paid for it.
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

AssetMark launches pooled employer plan

The plan is aimed at small to midsize businesses that have less than $25 million in retirement plan assets. AssetMark, a registered investment adviser and technology platform, has launched a pooled employer plan that’s available on its platform. The plan allows small-business owners to pool their retirement assets with those...
ECONOMY
kamcity.com

Jisp Launches ‘Revolutionary’ Promotional Tool In Nisa Stores

Convenience shopping app Jisp has launched a new augmented reality (AR) vouchering system called Scan & Save. The promotional tool will initially be launched in 12 Nisa stores across the UK and will allow shoppers to make saving on more than 65 products from brands such as Mondelēz, PepsiCo, Kellogg’s, Molson Coors, and Nomad Foods.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cetera Financial Group#Advicepay#Xy Planning Network#Deliverables
martechseries.com

QuickFrame Launches New Tools To Drive Greater Collaboration Between Brands and Production Companies

The Updates are Part of a Broader Effort to Support Small Businesses in the Video Production Industry. QuickFrame, whose Global Video Hub platform transforms the way companies create original video content, is rolling out new video production workflow features to enable a more user friendly, functional and efficient space for their independent video creators to work with clients. QuickFrame’s platform features a Creator Collective that is designed to match the needs of its customers (such as Colgate-Palmolive, HASK Beauty, Freshpet and others) to more than 5,000 diverse, professional production companies and creators that make up the global network. Though half of these production companies are based in the U.S., the remainder reside in various countries including the U.K., Germany, France, Philippines, Japan and India.
SMALL BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Aiming to Boost Fee-for-Service Models, AdvicePay Optimizes Workflows

Fee-for-service payments platform AdvicePay is improving its workflow support for enterprise clients in a move that continues to blur the lines between payments provider and compliance support. The cash-flow-positive startup (according to founders Alan Moore and Michael Kitces) is adding an “Engagements” feature to its enterprise platform, according to a...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Carahsoft to Offer New Customizable Cloud Services Stack

Carahsoft Technology will distribute a new cloud services stack designed to facilitate data management, migration and security across cloud, on-premise, hybrid and edge environments. CloudStack uses an open architecture that allows government agencies to customize cloud service components including data protection, infrastructure monitoring, zero-trust security and data protection, Carahsoft said...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Vodafone NZ launches digital tool shop

Vodafone New Zealand introduced a software marketplace to speed adoption of digital tools by making it easier for SMEs to purchase and manage business applications and services. Head of SME Annaliese Atina stated the operator’s Business Marketplace will deliver a seamless experience to SMEs. It initially offers Microsoft 365, Acronis...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
thepaypers.com

Boku launches tools to streamlines & secures online transactions in Germany

Boku, a US-based payment service provider has launched its verify and authenticate solutions in Germany, with both solutions integrated with O2, Telekom Deutschland, and Vodafone. The launch in Germany increases Boku’s global coverage for verify and authenticate to 20 countries. Companies, banks, and other financial services companies, social networks, marketplaces,...
TECHNOLOGY
hotelbusiness.com

The right tools can simplify the tax-compliance process

In a famous quote, Albert Einstein said, “The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax.” If he had ever run a hotel, he may have changed his tune, as hoteliers are taxed on almost everything involved with the operation of their properties. “Hotels are responsible for...
INCOME TAX
VentureBeat

Google launches ‘digital twin’ tool for logistics and manufacturing

Google today announced Supply Chain Twin, a new Google Cloud solution that lets companies build a digital twin — a representation of their physical supply chain — by organizing data to get a more complete view of suppliers, inventories, and events like weather. Arriving alongside Supply Chain Twin is the Supply Chain Pulse module, which can be used with Supply Chain Twin to provide dashboards, analytics, alerts, and collaboration in Google Workspace.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

BlockApps Launches ‘TraceCarbon,’ A Net Zero Blockchain Network for Emissions Compliance

TraceCarbon leverages the BlockApps STRATO blockchain platform for sustainability tracking and corporate reporting. BlockApps, the leading enterprise blockchain platform provider, has launched its newest offering, the net zero TraceCarbon blockchain enterprise network. Developed for the industry by the industry, TraceCarbon provides sustainability traceability for the CO2e ecosystem, enabling compliance and transparency in processes like corporate reporting and product lifecycle analysis, as well as improved project effectiveness. The network is built on BlockApps’ proven STRATO technology, with applications running in production for several years.
TECHNOLOGY
cityofmenifee.us

Menifee's Office of Economic Development Launches Free Analytics Tool for Businesses

The Office of Economic Development has launched "SizeUp MENIFEE," a free online market research tool for business owners who want to locate or expand operations in the city. Local businesses and entrepreneurs can now access industry-specific and hyperlocal information to help them grow and make smarter decisions using big data analysis for free, rather than using expensive third-party data sources. “SizeUp MENIFEE” features information collected from hundreds of public and proprietary data sources on demographics, labor markets, wages, costs, consumer spending, transportation, and more.
MENIFEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy