AdvicePay launches customizable compliance tool

The Updates are Part of a Broader Effort to Support Small Businesses in the Video Production Industry. QuickFrame, whose Global Video Hub platform transforms the way companies create original video content, is rolling out new video production workflow features to enable a more user friendly, functional and efficient space for their independent video creators to work with clients. QuickFrame’s platform features a Creator Collective that is designed to match the needs of its customers (such as Colgate-Palmolive, HASK Beauty, Freshpet and others) to more than 5,000 diverse, professional production companies and creators that make up the global network. Though half of these production companies are based in the U.S., the remainder reside in various countries including the U.K., Germany, France, Philippines, Japan and India.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO