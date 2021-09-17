Mifflin Elementary wins bronze award in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP -- Mifflin Elementary School has been recognized for its success with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). PBIS involves teaching students expected behaviors in a consistent and positive way, modeling and acknowledging those behaviors and helping all students meet expectations and be successful. PBIS has been shown to improve student achievement, student behavior and school climate.
