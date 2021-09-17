CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith and Tim Tebow bet on Florida-Alabama game

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixjZ2_0bzbitQ300

On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, host Stephen A. Smith didn’t give the Gators much of a chance against the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. In fact, he’s pretty confident it’s going to be a blowout.

Talking with former Heisman-winning Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, Smith said that Saturday’s game is going to be a blowout.

“They’re going to get mopped,” Smith said to Tebow. “They’re going to get destroyed… I don’t care about humidity, I don’t care about suffocation, I don’t care about Gainesville and the Gator Nation… They’re going to drop another 50. The difference is, y’all will get nowhere near 46… Come tomorrow in Gainesville, they will mop y’all out of the state. It will not be close. I’ve got y’all losing by a minimum of three touchdowns. It’s going to be a blowout”

Tebow didn’t hesitate to jump on Smith’s overconfidence.

“So if Florida is closer than that, how about next Friday you rock a Gator tie?” Tebow shot back.

“Done,” Smith replied. “It’s not a problem.”

History may certainly be on Smith’s side. After all, Florida has lost its last seven against the Crimson Tide with the last win coming in 2008. But with the home crowd amped up for the biggest home game in years and a potential X-factor player in Anthony Richardson, the Gators can’t be counted out.

Besides, all they have to do is keep it close and Smith will have to eat crow and don the orange and blue next week.

Florida takes on Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Swamp.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

