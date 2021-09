Carlyle Crossing, the Wegmans-anchored mixed-use development on Alexandria’s Eisenhower Avenue corridor, is nearing its debut. Developer Stonebridge, with manager Bozzuto, has opened up the first apartment building there, the 161-unit Reese, for pre-leasing, with move-ins expected this fall. Units range from studios to two-bedroom plus den, with interiors designed by Hartman Design Group. Prices run up to $3,746 per month for a two-bedroom, two-bath plus den.

